Q2 2024 Oncopeptides AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Sofia Heigis - Oncopeptides AB - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director - Tyskland



Welcome to this presentation of our report for the second quarter of 2024. This is our standard disclaimer. With me, I have Henrik Bergentoft, who will give a financial update. I will then come back to an update of our European commercialization process and our next step value drivers. But first, starting off with some key highlights.



I am happy to announce that the revenue for the second quarter increased from SEK5.1 million last quarter to SEK8.2 million, the second quarter. This is an increase of 60% compared to the first quarter. As June was our best month on record, I expect this trajectory to continue into Q3 and beyond.



Pepaxti has now been available in Spain since May 1 and during the same month, we announced the first sale of the drug. The early interest in Pepaxti from Spanish doctors confirms that the positive clinical experience from our clinical trials is supporting the understanding of how Pepaxti can help patients.



And I look forward to see sales pick up once we have fully