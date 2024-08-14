Release Date: August 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Managed services bookings increased by 40% compared to the prior year's quarter, reaching $10.3 million.

SaaS services revenue more than tripled from the prior year quarter, driven by subscriber expansion and revenue from Zuberance's customer base.

Record number of active SaaS customers, with many utilizing IZEA AI tools.

No debt on the balance sheet, with $56.5 million in cash and investments.

Recent acquisitions of 26 Talent and The Reiman Agency are expected to diversify revenue and strengthen the client portfolio.

Negative Points

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was approximately $9.1 million, a 14.9% decrease from the prior year quarter.

Managed services revenue decreased by 16.6% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Net loss for the current quarter was $2.2 million, compared to a net loss of $1 million in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to negative $0.6 million for the prior year quarter.

Expenses other than the cost of revenue increased by 11.4% from the prior year quarter, driven by higher sales and marketing costs and general and administrative expenses.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the strong demand for managed services and how it will impact future revenues?

A: Peter Biere, CFO: We saw a 40% lift in bookings over the prior year quarter, the highest in eight quarters. This demand is expected to be reflected in revenues over the coming quarters, indicating strong growth potential.

Q: What was the impact of parting ways with a large customer last year on your revenue?

A: Peter Biere, CFO: Total revenue for Q2 2024 was approximately $9.1 million, 14.9% below the prior year quarter. Excluding the non-recurring customer, revenues grew 23.9% from the prior year quarter.

Q: How are the recent acquisitions of 26 Talent and The Reiman Agency expected to contribute to IZEA's growth?

A: Ryan Schram, President and COO: These acquisitions enhance our talent representation business and expand our reach in the creator economy. They are pivotal in diversifying revenue and strengthening our client portfolio.

Q: What are the key financial metrics for Q2 2024?

A: Peter Biere, CFO: Managed services revenue was $8.9 million, down 16.6% from Q2 2023. SaaS services revenue tripled to $0.2 million. Net loss was $2.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.6 million.

Q: How is IZEA leveraging technology to improve efficiency and profitability?

A: Ted Murphy, CEO: We are focusing on technology enablement, particularly AI tools, to make our processes more efficient. This helps us achieve more with fewer resources, boosting revenue per FTE.

Q: What are the expectations for revenue growth and profitability in the coming years?

A: Ted Murphy, CEO: We aim to reach $76 million in annual revenue by 2026 and achieve sustainable profitability. We expect to see year-over-year revenue growth starting in Q3 2024.

Q: Can you elaborate on the share repurchase program?

A: Ted Murphy, CEO: We announced a $5 million share repurchase program. While we haven't executed it yet due to restrictive windows, we intend to be active buyers when trading windows open, reflecting our confidence in the company's future growth.

Q: What is the strategy for customer diversification?

A: Ted Murphy, CEO: We aim to attract a broader range of clients across various sectors and regions over the next three years. This will enhance our stability, predictability, and profitability.

