Release Date: August 14, 2024

Positive Points

Twin Vee PowerCats Co (VEEE, Financial) is adding two seasoned and experienced individuals to its leadership team, enhancing operational efficiency.

The company is investing in new factory infrastructure, allowing production volumes to reach new levels of annual output.

Introduction of the second-generation GFX model line with advanced technological innovations and improved design features.

The merger with Forza is expected to create a stronger, more competitive brand with enhanced shareholder value.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co (VEEE) is maintaining a positive gross margin despite a significant reduction in net sales.

Negative Points

Net sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $4.3 million, a reduction of 47% from the second quarter of 2023.

The company experienced a $1.674 million asset impairment charge related to Forza's partially completed building.

Operating expenses, although reduced, still include significant costs related to headcount and discretionary spending.

The economic landscape remains challenging, with higher interest rates and shifting consumer confidence affecting the recreational marine industry.

The company is facing a burn rate of approximately $150,000 a month, which it aims to reduce further.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the strategic rationale behind the merger with Forza?

A: Joseph Visconti, Chairman and CEO, explained that the merger aims to create a stronger, more competitive brand poised for long-term profitable growth and enhanced shareholder value. By uniting Twin Vee and Forza, the company will streamline operations, eliminate redundancies, and focus resources on designing, building, and selling innovative boats.

Q: How will the merger impact Twin Vee's financial position?

A: Joseph Visconti noted that the merger will result in a robust balance sheet with approximately $1 per share in cash and $2 per share in net assets, with no funded debt. This will provide a solid foundation for future investments and growth opportunities.

Q: What are the expected benefits of the new 5-axis router and factory expansion?

A: Joseph Visconti highlighted that the new 5-axis router will allow Twin Vee to design and tool new models faster and at a lower cost. The 30,000 square foot factory expansion will increase manufacturing capacity, enabling the production of up to 1,000 boats annually.

Q: Can you elaborate on the new GFX2 model line and its market reception?

A: Joseph Visconti described the GFX2 model line as featuring advanced designs, styling, and technological innovations, including an all-digital switching backbone and a 24-inch multifunction display. The new models received positive feedback during sea trials at the annual dealer meeting.

Q: How is Twin Vee managing its operating expenses amid the current economic challenges?

A: Michael Dickerson, CFO, stated that the company has been aggressively controlling costs, reducing headcount, and cutting discretionary spending. Despite a 47% reduction in net sales, Twin Vee maintained a positive gross margin of close to 5%.

Q: What steps are being taken to reduce Forza's cash burn rate?

A: Michael Dickerson mentioned that Forza's cash burn rate was reduced to less than $150,000 per month in the second quarter, with expectations to lower it further to around $100,000 per month by the end of the third quarter.

Q: What is the status of the new building in Marion, North Carolina, and its impact on financials?

A: Michael Dickerson reported an impairment charge of $1.674 million due to the building's appraised value being lower than its carrying value. The company is evaluating options to maximize shareholder value, including selling or completing the building.

Q: How is Twin Vee positioning itself for future growth and market recovery?

A: Joseph Visconti emphasized that Twin Vee is focusing on innovation, customer satisfaction, and expanding its product portfolio. The company is well-prepared to navigate current market conditions and capitalize on opportunities during the next market upswing.

Q: What are the key financial highlights for the second quarter of 2024?

A: Michael Dickerson noted that net sales were $4.3 million, a 47% decrease from the previous year. Operating expenses were reduced by 20%, and the company ended the quarter with $6.945 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Q: What are the future plans for product development and innovation?

A: Joseph Visconti stated that Twin Vee has launched over 10 new models in the past couple of years and has six more in development. The company is committed to delivering cutting-edge products to appeal to a wide range of customers.

