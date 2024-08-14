On August 14, 2024, James Abernathy, Director at National Healthcare Corp (NHC, Financial), executed a sale of 1,605 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of National Healthcare Corp.

National Healthcare Corp is engaged in the operation of skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and homecare programs. The company's services focus on medical care and rehabilitative therapy.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,155 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction continues a trend observed in the company, where insider sells have outnumbered buys. In the past year, there have been 4 insider sells and only 2 insider buys.

Shares of National Healthcare Corp were priced at $127 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.999 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 21.87, which is below the industry median of 23.74 but above the historical median for the company.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.62, based on a GF Value of $78.38. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation against market performance and intrinsic value estimates.

