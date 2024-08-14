On August 14, 2024, Peter Flynn, Senior Vice President of Kadant Inc (KAI, Financial), sold 350 shares of the company at a price of $300 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 3,856.584 shares of Kadant Inc.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company's products and technologies help to enhance energy efficiency, improve water management, and optimize fiber processing in various industries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,784 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 14 insider sells and no insider buys at Kadant Inc.

The shares of Kadant Inc were trading at $300 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.64 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 31.86, which is above both the industry median of 21.71 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Kadant Inc is estimated at $246.37 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, all of which are crucial for assessing the company's market position and stock valuation.

