Owens-Corning Inc (OC, Financial), a company specializing in insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites, recently witnessed a transaction from one of its directors. W Morris, a director at the company, sold 820 shares on August 14, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail here. Following this sale, the insider now owns 41,455.041 shares of Owens-Corning Inc.

Over the past year, W Morris has sold a total of 1,170 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Owens-Corning Inc were priced at $158.93, giving the company a market cap of approximately $14.07 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 13.70, which is below both the industry median of 14.98 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is set at $131.55, indicating that with a current price of $158.93, Owens-Corning Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider activity and valuation metrics provide a snapshot of Owens-Corning Inc's current financial landscape and insider sentiment, which could be of interest to current and potential investors.

