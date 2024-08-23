Craig Conti, Chief Financial Officer of Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM, Financial), executed a sale of 25,000 shares of the company on August 13, 2024. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 47,210 shares of the company.

Verra Mobility Corp specializes in providing technology solutions that enable smart transportation across various sectors including toll and traffic management, and commercial fleet safety. The company operates through government solutions and commercial services segments, focusing on automated safety solutions and services for traffic law enforcement.

Over the past year, Craig Conti has sold a total of 62,780 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Verra Mobility Corp were priced at $26.92. The company's market cap stood at approximately $4.51 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 48.21, which is above the industry median of 14.98.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Verra Mobility Corp's stock is estimated at $21.40, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Verra Mobility Corp.

