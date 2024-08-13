Q2 2024 K92 Mining Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

David Medilek - K92 Mining Inc - President, Chief Operating Officer



Thank you, operator, and thanks everyone for attending K90 Mining's 2024 second-quarter results conference call. We hope you and your families are doing well. In addition to myself, we have on the line, John Lewis, Chief Executive Officer and Director; and Justin Blanchet, Chief Financial Officer.



Now I'll turn it over to John to provide you with an overview.



John Lewins - K92 Mining Inc - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, David, and welcome, everyone.



We begin with safety, K92's number one priority. At the end of the second quarter, K92 marked a major achievement with zero lost time injuries recorded over the last 12 months.