Half Year 2024 MTR Corp Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 15, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Aug 15, 2024 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Siu-min Choy

MTR Corp Ltd - Corporate Affairs Director Branding Director, Member of the Executive Directorate

* Chak-pui Kam

MTR Corp Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Directorate

* Michael Fitzgerald

MTR Corp Ltd - Finance Director, Member of the Executive Directorate



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Editor



=====================

Siu-min Choy - MTR Corp Ltd - Corporate Affairs Director Branding Director, Member of the Executive Directorate



(interpreted) Friends from the media, good afternoon. I'd like to welcome all of you to our results announcement. I am the Company's Corporate Affairs and Branding Director; I am Linda Choy.



Once again, welcome to our 2024 interim results announcement. Let me introduce to you, first of all, our senior management on the podium. Sitting in the middle, we have Dr. Jacob Kam,