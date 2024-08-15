Aug 15, 2024 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Aug 15, 2024 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Siu-min Choy
MTR Corp Ltd - Corporate Affairs Director Branding Director, Member of the Executive Directorate
* Chak-pui Kam
MTR Corp Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Directorate
* Michael Fitzgerald
MTR Corp Ltd - Finance Director, Member of the Executive Directorate
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Editor
=====================
Siu-min Choy - MTR Corp Ltd - Corporate Affairs Director Branding Director, Member of the Executive Directorate
(interpreted) Friends from the media, good afternoon. I'd like to welcome all of you to our results announcement. I am the Company's Corporate Affairs and Branding Director; I am Linda Choy.
Once again, welcome to our 2024 interim results announcement. Let me introduce to you, first of all, our senior management on the podium. Sitting in the middle, we have Dr. Jacob Kam,
Half Year 2024 MTR Corp Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 15, 2024 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...