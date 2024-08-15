Full Year 2024 Goodman Group Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2024 / NTS GMT

Gregory Goodman - Goodman Group - Group Chief Executive Officer



Thank you. Good morning, everyone.



I'll give a brief strategic overview and our CFO, Nick Vrondas, who's with me in the room, will take us through the results.



Goodman has evolved as a provider of essential infrastructure with our warehouses and data centers supporting the flow and storage of goods and data throughout the economy. The expansion of the digital economy continues at pace. The growth of e-commerce, cloud computing, and the adoption of new technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning is creating significant opportunity for Goodman to develop the infrastructure our customers are seeking. This has supported the group's strong operational results in