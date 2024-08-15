Full Year 2024 Centuria Office REIT Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Jesse Curtis - Centuria Office REIT - Head of Funds Management



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining Centuria Office REIT's financial year '24 results presentation. My name is Jesse Curtis, Centuria's Head of Funds Management. Presenting today is Belinda Cheung, COF Fund Manager; Grant Nichols, Head of Listed Funds. Also, present in the room is Tim Mitchell, Group Head of Investor Relations.



Starting on slide 3. I would like to commence today's presentation with an acknowledgment of country. We are joining you from the lands of the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. Centuria manages property throughout Australia and New Zealand and pays its respects the traditional owners in each country, to their unique culture and to their elders past and present.



Despite the prevailing challenges in the office sector, the market is showing signs of improving tailwinds with return-to-office mandates coinciding with limited new office developments and population growth leading to a larger white-collar workforce. Investment in transport infrastructure, such as the Sydney