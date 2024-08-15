Q2 2024 Wilh Wilhelmsen Holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Thomas Wilhelmsen - Wilh Wilhelmsen Holding ASA - Group Chief Executive Officer



Welcome to the second-quarter results for Wilh Wilhelmsen Holding. Christian Berg. I'm Thomas Wilhelmsen. Every morning, we have thousands of employees waking up, going to work, doing their best for the performance of the Wilhelmsen Group. Therefore it's very pleasing to present a good quarter for this year.



We have improved operating results. We have $32 million in Wilhelmsen's Maritime Services. We have $17 million in EBITDA for New Energy, and we have a very high contribution from associates, especially Wallenius Wilhelmsen at record high, but also from Hyundai Glovis. This is all leading to a profit of $168 million for the quarter, which we are very pleased with, which equates to roughly USD3.8 per share. We paid a first dividend of NOK10 during the quarter, and there is a potential to additional NOK8 at the latter part of the year.



The Group also acquired 440,000 shares during the last period, and we increased our shareholding in Edda Wind, up to 31%. And on top of this, we are tracking pretty well on