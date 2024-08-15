Q2 2024 Hexagon Composites ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Karen Romer - Hexagon Composites ASA - Senior Vice President - Communications



Good morning, and welcome to Hexagon Composites and Q2 2024 financial presentation financial results. My name is Karen Romer, I'm the SVP Communications for Hexagon Composites. And joining me here in the auditorium in Oslo is Knut Flakk, our Chair of the Board, and David Bandele, our CFO, who will be covering this morning the Q2 highlights and market outlook, financial and then on outlook again with coming to the end.



And for those of you that are online audience, there is a question field on your screen. So during the presentation, feel free to input your questions and in the room here, at the end of the presentation, we will have a Q&A, and I'll ask you to wait for the mike to be delivered to you before and asking your questions so that we can include our webcast audience in hearing that.



So without further ado, I'd like to invite Knut Flakk to the stage.



Knut Flakk - Hexagon Composites ASA - Chairman of the Board



Thank you, Karen. Good morning, everyone, and