Aug 15, 2024 / 06:45AM GMT

Steffen Greubel - METRO AG - Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our Q3 '23, '24 results call. I'm very happy to present you the most recent business updates, together with our CFO sitting next to me here, Eric Riegger. And as usual, we're going to start with a strategic update followed then by Eric, who is going to present the financials.



Like always, there's written and verbal Q&A options. And to just reiterate, we are offering [Deutsch slot here, slot Nafta], not an English Verizon traditional listen. So then let's directly go into the content, I would propose because we want to focus now on four topics.



First of all, we want to focus on the Q3 sales and the earnings development, which are very much in line with our guidance. Second, we want to do a deeper look into the growth of our different channels and specifically the foodservice delivered the FSD business as the growth -- as a key growth contributor in this very moment.



Third, we want to give an update on our financial KPIs as well as outline how this core