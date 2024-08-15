Q1 2025 Lenovo Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
Jenny Lai - Lenovo Group Ltd - Investor Relations - Vice President
(video playing)
Good afternoon and good evening. Welcome to Lenovo's earnings investor webcast. This is Jenny Lai, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thanks to everyone for joining us.
Before we start, I would like to introduce our management team join the call today. They Lenovo's Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang; Group CFO Wai Ming Wong; President of Solutions & Services Group Ken Wong; Senior Vice President of Infrastructure Solutions Group Vlad Rozanovich; President of Intelligent Devices Group Luca Rossi; and Senior Vice President of Mobile Business Group and President of Motorola Sergio Buniac. We will begin with his presentations, and after that, we'll open the call for questions.
Now let me hand it over to Ian King and Tim, please.
Yuanqing Yang - Lenovo Group Ltd - Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We are pleased to report a great start to our fiscal year to date and therefore,
