Q1 2025 Embracer Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Embracer as Q1 2024, '25 results conference. My name is Rasmus Engberg, gaming analyst with Kepler Cheuvreux. And I will be your host for today and lead the Q&A. Today, we have Lars as usual, and you're one and also a special guest from France. And so I'll leave it at that, and thank you.



Thank you, Rasmus, and welcome, everyone, to Embracer Group's Q1 presentation from here in Stockholm. I'm pleased to share our performance of our first quarter fiscal '24, '25 and provide an update to our strategic progress.



We began this year in line with our management expectation, generating close to SEK8 billion in net sales and our adjusted EBIT stood at SEK828 million, and our free cash flow amounted to SEK47 million. Our Q1 performance was driven by a strong quarter from our tabletop and mobile segments. As anticipated, our PC console and entertainment and services segments faced a