Half Year 2024 Vimian Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Patrik Eriksson - Vimian Group AB - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, and welcome to our earnings call today. I'm here with Carl-Johan, and we're going to jump straight into it. Thank you for joining us. We have a strong quarter, great organic growth with margin expansion. The profit that we are delivering is in line with our financial targets.



Our three main segments, which makes up about 95% of the business, all delivered very strong performance, and all made good progress on our strategic priorities and execution. We finalized the capital raise in April. So our leverage is now down to about 1.4 times, which puts us in a really good position for further acquisitions. We're continuing to develop our M&A pipeline, and we have several ongoing dialogues there. So all in all, a good quarter for us.



Let's jump into some of the details here. We reported 11% organic growth, double-digit growth in all of the three largest segments. Our adjusted EBITDA improved by 220 basis points from 25% to 27.2%. This was driven mainly by our specialty pharma and our medtech business.



