Full Year 2024 ITM Power PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Welcome to the ITM Power plc investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to hand you over to the ITM Power team.



Dennis Schulz - ITM Power PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning. Today, we want to talk about for the financial year, which ended in April went fast as a business. We will give an update on how the regulatory and funding landscape has evolved and which trends we see with our customers, we will check in on our strategic priorities and provide impressions of our company's evolution. We will share insights into our pipeline of sales opportunities and we will give an update on our reference plant situation and product performance.



Last but not least, we will summarize our financial results and provide guidance for the financial year '24, '25. My first full financial year at ITM has seen the company make significant progress. We completed our 12 month plan and have transformed ITM into a credible delivery organization. Today we have a focused portfolio of products, all utilizing the same