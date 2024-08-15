Q2 2024 Nilfisk Holding A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Tracy Fowler - Nilfisk Holding A/S-SVP - Group Finance and Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Nilfisk's earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2024. My name is Tracy Fowler, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations here at Nilfisk. To cover Nilfisk Q2 2024 results today, we have our new CEO, Jon Sintorn; and our CFO, Reinhard Mayer, presenting.



For the call today, we will cover the following topics: first, Jon will share his view on why he joined Nilfisk and then give an update on the Q2 2024 numbers. Then, Reinhard will give a more detailed run-through of our financial performance in the quarter. We appreciate that you took the time to listen in on the call this morning. We look forward to taking your questions during the Q&A session at the end of the webcast.



Moving on to slide 2, before we begin today's presentation, please note that this presentation, including remarks from management, may contain forward-looking statements that should not be relied upon as predictions of actual results. For more details, please read the