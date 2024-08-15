Half Year 2024 Admiral Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Milena Mondini de Focatiis - Admiral Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



So welcome everybody to Admiral 2024 half year results. It's another year of strong results, combined with sustained growth, increased margins and continued progress against our strategic objectives. I start with the key highlights, followed by Geraint, Cristina and Costantino will tell us more about the key financials, UK Insurance and International business, respectively. Scott [admonished] is also in the audience if you want to grab him after the presentation and asking question on our lending business that had another very strong semester.



So last year, we celebrated our 30 anniversary. So soon, we'll be celebrating our 20 years anniversary on London Stock Exchange. That has been a story of profitable growth with 10 times the number of customers and 5.6 billion of dividends or share with our shareholders since floatin. And this is a story underpinned by mix of technical competence, agility, but most of all, our unique culture.



Six months ago we anticipated to be in a good position to capture