Q1 2025 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Group's June Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen only mode. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Rob Lin, Head of Investor Relations of Alibaba Group. Please go ahead.



Robert Lin - Alibaba Group Holding Limited - IR



Good day, everyone, and welcome to Alibaba Group's June Quarter '24 Results Conference Call. With us are Joe Tsai, Chairman; Edi Wu, Chief Executive Officer; Toby Xu, Chief Financial Officer. We have also invited John Fan, Co-Chairman, and CEO of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group to join the call. This call is also being webcasted from the Investor Relations section of our corporate website. A replay of the call will be available on our website later today.



Now let me quickly cover the safe harbor. Today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements about our strategies and business plans as well as our belief, expectation, and guidance about our business prospects such as the future growth of our business,