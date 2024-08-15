Q2 2025 Walmart Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Stephanie Wissink - Walmart Inc - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you. Welcome, everyone. We appreciate you joining us and your interest in Walmart. Joining me today from our home office in Bentonville, our Walmart CEO, Doug McMillon; and CFO, John David Rainey. Doug and John David will first share their views on the quarter, and then we'll open up the line for your question.



During the question-and-answer portion, we will be joined by our segment CEOs: John Furner from Walmart US, Kath McLay from Walmart International, and Chris Nicholas from Sam's Club. For additional detail on our results, including highlights by segment, please see our earnings release and accompanying presentation on our way website. We will make every effort to answer as many