Aug 15, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Karl Staubo - Golar LNG Ltd - Chief Executive Officer
Welcome to Golarâs second quarter 2024 results. My name is Karl Fredrik Staubo, CEO of Golar LNG, and I'm accompanied today by our CFO, Mr. Eduardo Maranhao, to present this quarter's results. Before we get into the presentation, please note the forward-looking statements on slide 2.
We started slide 3 and the overview of Golar today. We have two existing FLNG assets, the Hilli, which is the world's first FLNG with a market-leading operational track record, and the Gimi about to commence a 20-year charter for BP offshore Senegal and Mauritania.
We are closing in on ordering our third FLNG, Mark II with an annual liquefaction capacity of 3.5 million tons per annum. The Mark II FLNG will utilize the LNG carrier Fuji as its donor vessel for the FLNG conversion. Our financial investments include a 23.5% shareholding in Avenir LNG and a fully owned subsidiary Macaw Energies, which is a startup focused on onshore flare-to-LNG liquefaction.
We're encouraged by the development in both of these companies. Avenir is a leading small
Q2 2024 Golar LNG Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 15, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...