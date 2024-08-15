Q2 2024 Golar LNG Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Karl Staubo - Golar LNG Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



Welcome to Golarâs second quarter 2024 results. My name is Karl Fredrik Staubo, CEO of Golar LNG, and I'm accompanied today by our CFO, Mr. Eduardo Maranhao, to present this quarter's results. Before we get into the presentation, please note the forward-looking statements on slide 2.



We started slide 3 and the overview of Golar today. We have two existing FLNG assets, the Hilli, which is the world's first FLNG with a market-leading operational track record, and the Gimi about to commence a 20-year charter for BP offshore Senegal and Mauritania.



We are closing in on ordering our third FLNG, Mark II with an annual liquefaction capacity of 3.5 million tons per annum. The Mark II FLNG will utilize the LNG carrier Fuji as its donor vessel for the FLNG conversion. Our financial investments include a 23.5% shareholding in Avenir LNG and a fully owned subsidiary Macaw Energies, which is a startup focused on onshore flare-to-LNG liquefaction.



We're encouraged by the development in both of these companies. Avenir is a leading small