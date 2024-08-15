Q2 2024 Rumo SA Earnings Call (English, Portuguese) Transcript

Aug 15, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and thank you for waiting. Welcome to Rumo's second-quarter 2024 earnings presentation. (Operator Instructions)



This presentation is being recorded, and simultaneous translation is available by clicking on the Interpretation button at the bottom of the screen (Operator Instructions)



Before proceeding, we would like to reiterate that forward-looking statements are based on Rumo's Executive Board's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to the company. These statements may involve risks and uncertainty as they relate to future events and therefore depend on circumstances that may or may not materialize. We recommend that you refer to the disclaimer on the second page of the presentation.



I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Felipe Saraiva, Rumo's Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Saraiva, you may begin your presentation.



Felipe Saraiva - Rumo SA - Manager, Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Rumo's second-quarter 2024 earnings call. I will start my presentation