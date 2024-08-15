Q2 2024 Canaan Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Canaan Inc's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded.



Now, I'd like to hand the conference over to your speaker host today, Ms. Gwyn Lauber, Investor Relations Director of the company. Please go ahead, Gwyn.



Gwyn Lauber - Canaan Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our earnings conference call. Joining us today are our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Nangeng Zhang, and our CFO, Mr. Jin Cheng or James. In addition, Mr. Leo Wang, Head of Capital Markets; and Ms. Xi Zhang, IR Manager, will be available during the question-and-answer session.



Mr. Zhang will start the call by providing an overview of the company and performance highlights for the quarter. Mr. Cheng will then provide details on the company's operating and financial results for the period before we open the call up for your questions.



Before we continue, I would like to refer you to our Safe Harbor