Q2 2024 ReWalk Robotics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Michael Lawless - ReWalk Robotics Ltd - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, Megan. Good morning, and welcome to Lifeward Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. I'm Mike Lawless, Lifeward's Chief Financial Officer, and with me on today's call is Larry Jasinski, our Chief Executive Officer; and Almog Adar, our Vice President of Finance.



Earlier this morning, Lifeward issued a press release detailing financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.



Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that any statements made on today's conference call that express a belief, expectation, projection, forecast, anticipation or intent