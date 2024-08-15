Q4 2024 Twin Disc Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Jeffrey Knutson - Twin Disc Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance, Treasurer, Secretary



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year results. On the call with me today is John Batten, Twin Disc CEO.



I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this conference call, especially statements expressing hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions for the future are forward-looking statements. It is important to remember that the company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements.