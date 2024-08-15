Q2 2024 Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Fidelis Insurance Holdings' second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes. (Operator Instructions)



With that, I will now turn the call over to Miranda Hunter, Head of Investor Relations. Ms. Hunter, please go ahead.



Miranda Hunter - Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd - Group Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to the Fidelis Insurance Group's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me today are Dan Burrows, our CEO; Allan Decleir, our CFO; and Johnny Strickle, our Chief Actuarial Officer.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that statements made during the call, including the question-and-answer section may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon management's current assessments and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC.



Although we