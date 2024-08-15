Q3 2024 Deere & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Deere & Company's third quarter earnings conference call.



I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Josh Beal, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Josh Beal - Deere & Co - Director, Investor Relations



Hello, welcome, and thank you for joining us on today's call.



Joining me on the call today are John May, Chief Executive Officer; Josh Jepsen, Chief Financial Officer; Luke Gakstatter, Senior Vice President, ag and turf sales and marketing for Americas and Australia; and Josh Rohleder, Manager of Investor Communications.



Today, we'll take a closer look at Deere's third quarter earnings and spend some time talking about our markets and our current outlook for fiscal 2024. After that, we'll respond to your questions. Please note that slides are available to complement the call this morning. They can be accessed on our website at johndeere.com/earnings.



First, a reminder, this call is broadcast live on the Internet and recorded for