Aug 15, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Ryan Cieslak - Applied Industrial Technologies Inc - Director - Investor Relations and Treasury



Okay. Thanks, Abby, and good morning to everyone on the call. This morning, we issued our earnings release in supplemental investor deck detailing our fourth quarter results, both of these documents are available in the Investor Relations section of applied.com.



Before we begin, just a reminder, we'll discuss our business outlook and make forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our SEC filings, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward