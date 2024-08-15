Aug 15, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Danilo Herculano - Banco BMG SA - IR
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Banco BMG's Q2 of 2024 results video conference call. I'm Danilo Herculano, I'm responsible for the Investor Relation and institutional funding areas. And today, with us are Felix Cardamone, CEO; FlÃ¡vio Neto and JoÃ£o Consiglioour, our Vice Presidents.
We inform you that this video conference is being recorded and will be available on our IR website. After the presentation, we will have a Q&A session. Questions should be asked through this webcast platform. Please note that the presentation material is already available for download on our website in the Results Center tab.
Before proceeding, I would like to clarify that statements made regarding the bank's business prospects should be treated as forecast. Investors and analysts should understand that general conditions, sector conditions and other operational factors can affect the bank's future results and may lead to results that differ from those expressed in such future conditions.
I would now like to hand it over to Felix to start the
Q2 2024 Banco BMG SA Earnings Call Transcript
