Q2 2024 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Rohit Bhardwaj - Chemtrade Logistics Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for attending Chemtrade logistics Income Funds Earnings Conference Call for the Second Quarter of 2024. With me on today's call is Scott Rook, President and CEO of TIM trade. I will begin this morning's call by providing a brief overview of the second quarter results we published yesterday as well as the announced increase to our 2024 guidance.



I will then hand the call over to Scott, who will provide an update on the outlook for our key products, organic growth and our organic growth projects. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the line for analyst Q&A.



This call has an accompanying slide deck, which is available on our website, content, logistics.com.



Actual results may differ materially from expectations. Further information, identifying risks, uncertainties