Q2 2024 Rubicon Organics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Today, I'll provide an update on Rubicon Organics and the performance in Q2 '24, highlighting our progress as the premium leader in Canadian cannabis and discuss our growth and unique opportunities for 2024 and beyond.



Rubicon has achieved another robust quarter, recording a historic high in net revenue and marking a return to positive adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow following a subdued Q1. As the leading premium licensed producers, Rubicon continues to hold a strong market share in premium flower and pre-rolls, premium edibles and the topical market. We anticipate further growth in 2024, supported by our successful late launch of two SKUs in May with a further genetic