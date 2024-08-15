Q4 2024 LSI Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. We issued a press release before the market opened this morning detailing our fiscal '24 fourth quarter and full year results. In addition to this release, we also posted a conference call presentation in the Investor Relations section of our corporate website. Information contained in this presentation will be referenced throughout today's conference call, included are certain non-GAAP measures for improved transparency of our operating results.



A complete reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is contained in our press release and 10-Q. Please note that management's commentary and responses to today's