Aug 15, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Q2 2024 financial results conference call.



(Operator Instructions) Also note that this call is being recorded on Thursday, August 15, 2024.



Michael Gracher - Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to Tidewater Midstream's second-quarter 2024 results conference call. I'm Michael Gracher, Manager, Investor Relations; and joining me today are Jeremy Baines, CEO; and Aaron Ames, Tidewater Midstream's Interim CFO. Also with us and available during the question-and-answer session is Shawn Heaney, EVP, Planning and Strategy.



Before we begin, please note the matters discussed on this call include forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws with respect to Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Limited including, but not limited to, statements regarding investments and acquisitions by the