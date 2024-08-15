Q4 2024 H & R Block Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to H&R Block's Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the call over to Makela Galena, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Michaella Gallina - H&R Block Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to H&R Blockâs fiscal year 2024 financial results conference call. Joining me today are Jeff Jones, our president and chief executive officer, and Tony Bowen, our chief financial officer.



Earlier today, we issued a press release and presentation, that can be downloaded or viewed live on our website at investors.hrblock.com. Our call is being broadcast and webcast live, and a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days. Before we begin, Iâd like to remind listeners that comments made by management may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties, and actual results could