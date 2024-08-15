Q2 2024 ReShape Lifesciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the second-quarter 2024 ReShape Life Sciences earnings call. I'm pleased to be joined today by Paul Hickey, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tom Stankovich, Chief Financial Officer. Management will also be joined by Krishna Gupta, a current Director of Vyome Therapeutics, who will be appointed Chairman of the combined company upon the completion of the previously announced merger agreement between the two companies.



As we do each quarter, Paul will provide an overview and update on the company's activities, and Tom will review the financial results for the period, after which, Paul will introduce Krishna for his remarks. As a reminder, this conference call as well as