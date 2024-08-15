Q4 2024 Coherent Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Paul Silverstein - Coherent Corp - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Good afternoon, everyone. With me today are Jim Anderson, Coherent's CEO; and Rich Martucci, Coherent's Interim CFO.



During today's call, we will provide a financial and business review of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 for the business outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Our earnings press release can be found in the Investor Relations section of our company website at coherent.com.



I would like to remind everyone that during our conference call today, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events