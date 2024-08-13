Q2 2024 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Kim Knox - Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp - Corporate Secretary



Thank you, Jamie, and good morning to everyone joining us on today's second quarter 2024 conference call. Joining me today are Brett McBrayer, our Chief Executive Officer, and Mike McAuley, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Also joining us on the call today are Sam Lyon, President of Union Electric Steel Corporation, and Dave Anderson, President of Air and Liquid Systems Corporation.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that participants on this call may make statements or comments that are forward-looking and may include financial projections or other statements of the corporation's plans, objectives, expectations or intentions.



These matters involve certain risks