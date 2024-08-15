Q2 2024 Cosan SA Earnings Call (English, Portuguese) Transcript

Aug 15, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for waiting. And welcome to Cosan's second-quarter 2024 earnings release video conference call.



(Operator Instructions) The video conference is being recorded and will be available on the company's IR website at cosan.com.br. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that the information contained in this presentation and in the statements that may be made during the conference call regarding Cosan's business prospects, projections, and operating and financial goals constitute the beliefs and assumptions of the company's management as well as information currently available.



Forward-looking considerations are not a guarantee of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as they refer to future events and, therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not materialize. Investors should bear in mind that overall economic conditions, market conditions, and other operating factors may affect Cosan's future performance and lead to results that differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.



I