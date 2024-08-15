Orsted A/S (DNNGY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong EBITDA Growth Amid Project Challenges

Orsted A/S (DNNGY) reports a 59% increase in EBITDA for Q2 2024, despite facing significant project impairments and delays.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • EBITDA (excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees): DKK5.3 billion in Q2, a 59% increase versus Q2 2023.
  • EBITDA from Offshore Sites: DKK4.4 billion, a 40% increase compared to the same period last year.
  • First Half EBITDA (excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees): DKK12.8 billion, an increase of DKK2.5 billion.
  • Provision for Cancellation Fees: DKK0.3 billion.
  • Impairment: DKK1.5 billion for the flagship 1 project and DKK2.1 billion for Revolution Wind.
  • Positive EBITDA Impact from Settlements: DKK1.6 billion.
  • Net Positive EBIT Impact: DKK1.0 billion for the quarter.
  • Full-Year EBITDA Guidance: DKK23 billion to DKK26 billion.
  • Gross Investment Guidance: Lowered by DKK4 billion to DKK44 billion to DKK48 billion.
  • Net Profit (Adjusted for Cancellation Fees and Impairments): DKK800 million, DKK1.3 billion higher than last year.
  • Reported Net Profit: Negative DKK1.7 billion.
  • Return on Capital Employed (Adjusted): 13.1%.
  • Reported Return on Capital Employed: Negative 12.4%.
  • Net Interest-Bearing Debt: DKK49.4 billion.
  • Cash Flow from Operating Activities: Supported by operating income and release of collateral.
  • Gross Investments: DKK8.3 billion in the quarter.
  • Divestment Proceeds: DKK3 billion in the quarter.
  • FFO to Adjusted Net Debt: 23% at the end of the second quarter.
  • Renewable Share of Energy: 97% in Q2 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Orsted A/S (DNNGY, Financial) reported a 59% increase in EBITDA for Q2 2024, totaling DKK5.3 billion, driven by higher earnings from offshore sites.
  • The company commissioned around 2 gigawatts of renewable capacity in Q2, contributing to its long-term target of 35-38 gigawatts by 2030.
  • Orsted A/S (DNNGY) has a fully funded business plan and maintains its full-year EBITDA guidance of DKK23 billion to DKK26 billion.
  • The company has made significant progress in its offshore wind projects, including the commissioning of Greater Changhua 1 and 2a, South Fork, Eleven Mile, and Helena Energy Center.
  • Orsted A/S (DNNGY) has entered into a partnership to advance four stand-alone battery energy storage systems in the US Midwest, diversifying its technology portfolio.

Negative Points

  • The Revolution Wind project in the US has faced delays due to higher-than-anticipated soil contamination, leading to an impairment of DKK2.1 billion.
  • The company has decided to discontinue the liquid e-fuels project Flagship 1, resulting in a provision for cancellation fees of DKK0.3 billion and an impairment of DKK1.5 billion.
  • Valuation indications for the Ocean Wind 1 seabed led to an impairment of DKK0.6 billion in Q2.
  • The Sunrise Wind project faces a potential delay in commissioning from the end of 2026 into the first half of 2027, posing a risk to project timelines.
  • Orsted A/S (DNNGY) has lowered its gross investment guidance by DKK4 billion to DKK44 billion-DKK48 billion, driven by timing effects pushing CapEx spend into 2025.

Q & A Highlights

Q: My question goes to your long-term gross investment target of DKK270 billion. With the change to the flagship 1 product and your comments on investments in e-fuels, how should I think about the investment needs for this segment going forward?
A: We will stay flexible. We are constructing the carbon capture and storage facility in Denmark and committing to our green hydrogen portfolio while de-prioritizing green fuels. There is no reason to change the investment target, but we will uphold flexibility in CapEx allocation. (Mads Nipper, CEO)

Q: Can you confirm whether you have placed a bid for Hornsea 4 in the CfD auction?
A: We refrain from commenting on whether we have submitted a bid as it is an ongoing solicitation. (Mads Nipper, CEO)

Q: On Revolution Wind, what annualized EBITDA are you expecting, and what change might you make to your 2026 EBITDA guidance?
A: We do not see any reason for changing our targets for 2026 and 2030. We will update on long-term targets as necessary. Regarding impairments, any changes to the business case will likely lead to adjustments. (Trond Westlie, CFO)

Q: The DKK4 billion impairment was a surprise. How much of that is non-cash, and what is the risk of further impairments?
A: The majority of the impairment is due to the delay in schedule. We have scrutinized other onshore substation constructions and found no similar issues. We believe the current plan is realistic. (Trond Westlie, CFO; Mads Nipper, CEO)

Q: Can you remind us of the total invested capital in P2X projects outside your core business?
A: The remaining part on the balance sheet is minor. Flagship 1 was our big commitment. Other ongoing projects have tiny amounts invested. (Trond Westlie, CFO)

Q: Regarding the impairment on the seabed related to the Ocean Wind project, why are there no impairments on other seabeds?
A: The valuation of other leaseholds is considered in an ongoing business mindset. Ocean Wind's valuation was based on market value due to unwinding. (Trond Westlie, CFO)

Q: How does the recent Taiwanese offshore wind auction outcome affect the Greater Changhua 3 project?
A: We cannot use Changhua 3 due to site overlap. We are reviewing our development pipeline in Taiwan and plan to develop new sites for future auctions. (Mads Nipper, CEO)

Q: How do you see the impairment on Revolution Wind compared to last year's supply chain issues?
A: The root cause of the Revolution Wind impairment is fundamentally different. It is not supply chain-related but due to onshore substation construction issues. (Mads Nipper, CEO)

Q: Can you update on the DKK70 billion to DKK80 billion disposal plan through to 2026?
A: We see positive development in investor interest and return requirements. We maintain our self-funded plan and expect to deliver on the 2026 level. (Trond Westlie, CFO)

Q: What is your view on the suitability of Chinese offshore wind equipment for your projects?
A: We have no current plans for Chinese turbines but will consider all technologies based on quality, technical maturity, performance, and regulatory risks. (Mads Nipper, CEO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.