Medicure Inc (MCUJF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Revenue Decline and Strategic Initiatives

Medicure Inc (MCUJF) reports a net loss amid increased R&D expenses and competition, while focusing on strategic growth and new drug development.

Summary
  • Net Revenue: $5.2 million for Q2 2024, down from $5.7 million in the previous quarter and up from $5.1 million in Q4 2023.
  • Net Income: Loss of $1.2 million for Q2 2024, compared to a net income of $253,000 for the same quarter last year.
  • Aggrastat Revenue: $1.8 million for Q2 2024, down from $2.6 million in the prior year.
  • Zypitamag Revenue: $654,000 for Q2 2024, down from $722,000 in the prior year.
  • Marley Drug Revenue: $2.7 million for Q2 2024, consistent with the same period in the prior year.
  • Cost of Goods Sold: Aggrastat - $604,000; Zypitamag - $353,000; Marley Drug - $1.25 million for Q2 2024.
  • Selling Expenses: $1.8 million for Q2 2024, down from $2.1 million in the prior year.
  • General and Administrative Expenses: $1.4 million for Q2 2024, up from $1.1 million in the prior year.
  • Research and Development Expenses: $868,000 for Q2 2024, up from $668,000 in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Negative $514,000 for Q2 2024, compared to $948,000 in the prior year.
  • Cash: $5.8 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $6.4 million as of December 31, 2023.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Medicure Inc (MCUJF, Financial) reported consistent revenue from Marley Drug at $2.7 million, indicating stable performance in this segment.
  • The company is focusing on growing Marley Drug and Zypitamag sales through its online pharmacy, which could lead to higher margins.
  • Medicure Inc (MCUJF) received fast-track designation for MC-1, which will facilitate the review of its FDA new drug application.
  • The company remains debt-free, providing financial stability and flexibility.
  • Medicure Inc (MCUJF) is actively pursuing the development of new chemical entities, which could provide significant long-term value.

Negative Points

  • Net revenue for Q2 2024 was $5.2 million, down from $6 million in the same quarter last year.
  • The company reported a net loss of $1.2 million for the quarter, compared to a net income of $253,000 in the same quarter last year.
  • Revenue from Aggrastat decreased significantly due to increased competition from generic alternatives.
  • Higher research and development expenses and general and administrative expenses contributed to the negative EBITDA of $514,000.
  • Challenges in controlling reimbursements from insurance companies and fluctuations in cost of goods impacted margins.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the decline in Aggrastat revenue?
A: (Neil Owens, President and COO) The decline in Aggrastat revenue from $2.3 million in Q1 2024 to $1.8 million in Q2 was expected due to increased competition from generic alternatives. The decrease was driven by both a reduction in the volume of products sold and pricing pressures. Despite this, Medicure remains the only manufacturer of the 3.75 mg wholesale format, which is typically administered before infusion units.

Q: What are the main factors contributing to the loss this quarter?
A: (Haaris Uddin, CFO) The primary factors contributing to the $1.2 million loss this quarter include a significant increase in R&D expenses, higher Marley Drug costs of goods, lower Aggrastat revenue, and increased general and administrative expenses. Specifically, R&D expenses were $860,000 for the MC1 PNPO clinical trial.

Q: How is the Marley Drug business performing?
A: (Neil Owens, President and COO) Marley Drug's net revenue was consistent with Q1 at $2.7 million. This stability is due to a 3% increase in Zypitamag sales through the pharmacy business, although some generic medication sales declined due to pricing competition. We are leveraging Marley Drug's reputation for customer service and national distribution to form more business partnerships.

Q: Can you elaborate on the development of MC-1 for PNPO deficiency?
A: (Neil Owens, President and COO) Medicure's R&D is focused on a Phase 3 study for MC-1 to seek FDA approval as the first therapy for PNPO deficiency, a rare pediatric disease. The FDA has granted approval to start enrollment, and we are in the launch phase of the study. We also received fast-track designation, which will facilitate the review of our new drug application.

Q: What are the company's short-term goals?
A: (Albert Friesen, CEO) Our short-term goals include maintaining Aggrastat sales, growing Zypitamag and Marley Drug sales, expanding our pharmacy business through partnerships and acquisitions, and seeking approval for MC-1 to potentially receive a priority review voucher. We are also focused on developing new intellectual property for diseases with large market potential.

Q: How is the company addressing the challenges in the Zypitamag sales channel?
A: (Neil Owens, President and COO) We are consolidating our insured customers through Marley Drug instead of other retail pharmacies, as this approach is more profitable. Patients face challenges accessing Zypitamag through insurance coverage, so selling through Marley Drug provides a higher gross margin. We continue to focus on brand awareness and are seeing interest from providers and payers.

Q: What steps are being taken to improve profitability?
A: (Albert Friesen, CEO) We are looking at cutting costs in some operations and improving profitability in our sales. Our team is committed to the PNPO trial, which has significant return on investment potential. We aim to build a stable, long-term business to generate value for shareholders.

Q: What is the status of the new chemical entities acquisition?
A: (Neil Owens, President and COO) Medicure recently signed an asset purchase agreement for the acquisition of patents and intellectual property related to new chemical entities. These entities promise improvements over existing lead compounds and align with the treatment of diseases targeted by Medicure. They could provide significant long-term value upon completion of required studies and regulatory approval.

