NICE Ltd (NICE) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Record Bookings

NICE Ltd (NICE) reports a 14% increase in total revenue and a 160% surge in operating cash flow for Q2 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $664 million, up 14% year-over-year.
  • Cloud Revenue: $482 million, up 26% year-over-year.
  • Cloud Gross Margin: 70.2%.
  • Operating Income: $202 million, up 19% year-over-year.
  • Operating Margin: 30.4%, up 120 basis points.
  • Non-GAAP EPS: $2.64, up 24% year-over-year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $170 million, up 160% year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow (Last 12 Months): $639 million.
  • Recurring Revenue: 89% of total revenue.
  • Share Repurchases: $146 million in Q2.
  • Customer Engagement Revenue: $556 million, up 15% year-over-year.
  • Financial Crime and Compliance Revenue: $109 million, up 9% year-over-year.
  • Americas Revenue: 85% of total revenue, up 16% year-over-year.
  • EMEA Revenue: 10% of total revenue, up 16% year-over-year.
  • APAC Revenue: 5% of total revenue, down 9% year-over-year.
  • Debt: $458 million.
  • Net Cash and Investments: $1,446 million.
  • Q3 2024 Revenue Guidance: $676 million to $686 million.
  • Q3 2024 EPS Guidance: $2.62 to $2.72.
  • Full Year 2024 Revenue Guidance: $2,715 million to $2,735 million.
  • Full Year 2024 EPS Guidance: $10.60 to $10.80.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • NICE Ltd (NICE, Financial) reported total revenue of $664 million in Q2, representing a 14% increase compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Cloud revenue grew 26% to $482 million, driven predominantly by CXone.
  • Operating income grew 19% to $202 million, with an increase in operating margin of 120 basis points to 30.4%.
  • The company generated $170 million of operating cash in Q2, a 160% increase compared to Q2 last year.
  • NICE Ltd (NICE) announced the appointment of Scott Russel as the next CEO, bringing 25 years of experience in enterprise software.

Negative Points

  • Product revenue from on-premise sales, which represented 5% of total revenue in the quarter, decreased 13% year over year.
  • The APAC region, which represented 5% of total revenue, decreased 9% year over year.
  • Cloud gross margin remained flat at 70.2%, indicating potential near-term investment impacts.
  • There was some lightness in sequential cloud growth in Q2, attributed to elongated ramp times for large enterprise deals.
  • The transition to the cloud in the financial crime and compliance segment is still early, causing some variability in revenue.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you help us understand how LiveVox is performing versus your initial expectations for the year? Are you starting to see more traction in cross-selling or harvesting the value from a revenue synergy perspective?
A: LiveVox is performing as expected. We have seen an increasing pipeline of cross-selling and upselling opportunities, and we are already cross-selling into each other's customer base, which aligns with our acquisition strategy. — Beth Gaspich, CFO

Q: The guidance implies an acceleration as the year progresses. How confident are you about this back half acceleration?
A: We are confident due to record bookings in CXone during Q2 and a general stabilization in our customer base. The healthy metrics across the board give us confidence in our continued execution. — Beth Gaspich, CFO

Q: Are you seeing bigger deals upfront or smaller deals with expansions over time? Has the motion of selling additional parts of the portfolio changed?
A: We are seeing bigger deals upfront and an increase in our win rate. AI plays a significant role in our strategy, helping us win cloud transformation deals and take market share from the competition. — Barak Eilam, CEO

Q: How far away are we from cloud revenue growth reaccelerating?
A: We expect the greatest sequential input in the fourth quarter due to seasonality. The distribution of our revenue looks similar to past years, with more significant growth expected in the back half of the year. — Beth Gaspich, CFO

Q: What are you hearing from customers about the desire to migrate within the base or net new customers?
A: Customers are no longer debating whether to move to the cloud; it's about how fast they can start the project and ramp up deployment. The desire to move to the cloud is driven by the need to benefit from AI. — Barak Eilam, CEO

Q: Can you give more details on how the bookings look this quarter versus last year?
A: Q2 bookings were extremely strong, with CXone bookings at an all-time high. This trend is continuing into Q3, with strong bookings across the board. — Barak Eilam, CEO

Q: How rapidly is the AI product improving, and what productivity improvements are customers experiencing?
A: The adoption of AI is happening faster than any other technology wave I've seen. Specific use cases like auto summary have seen rapid adoption, and enterprises are now adopting functional AI for customer service. — Barak Eilam, CEO

Q: Can you walk us through the CEO search process and what made Scott Russel the top candidate?
A: The Board conducted an extensive search with Spencer Stuart. Scott's vast experience in enterprise software, global experience, and cultural fit made him the top candidate. He will start on January 1. — Barak Eilam, CEO

Q: Are customers looking at your AI solution as better than others, driving CX platform adoption, or is AI an add-on?
A: It's a combination of both. Customers choose us for our superior platform and AI solutions. The mature understanding of enterprises is that a point solution of AI won't do the job; they need a comprehensive platform. — Barak Eilam, CEO

Q: Was there anything one-time driving the strong cash flow in Q2?
A: Our business generates strong cash flow, and we expect to generate over $700 million in free cash flow this year, nearly a 50% year-over-year increase. The distribution is not equally spread, with some payments coming in the first half. — Beth Gaspich, CFO

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.