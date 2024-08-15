Release Date: August 15, 2024

Positive Points

NICE Ltd (NICE, Financial) reported total revenue of $664 million in Q2, representing a 14% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

Cloud revenue grew 26% to $482 million, driven predominantly by CXone.

Operating income grew 19% to $202 million, with an increase in operating margin of 120 basis points to 30.4%.

The company generated $170 million of operating cash in Q2, a 160% increase compared to Q2 last year.

NICE Ltd (NICE) announced the appointment of Scott Russel as the next CEO, bringing 25 years of experience in enterprise software.

Negative Points

Product revenue from on-premise sales, which represented 5% of total revenue in the quarter, decreased 13% year over year.

The APAC region, which represented 5% of total revenue, decreased 9% year over year.

Cloud gross margin remained flat at 70.2%, indicating potential near-term investment impacts.

There was some lightness in sequential cloud growth in Q2, attributed to elongated ramp times for large enterprise deals.

The transition to the cloud in the financial crime and compliance segment is still early, causing some variability in revenue.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you help us understand how LiveVox is performing versus your initial expectations for the year? Are you starting to see more traction in cross-selling or harvesting the value from a revenue synergy perspective?

A: LiveVox is performing as expected. We have seen an increasing pipeline of cross-selling and upselling opportunities, and we are already cross-selling into each other's customer base, which aligns with our acquisition strategy. — Beth Gaspich, CFO

Q: The guidance implies an acceleration as the year progresses. How confident are you about this back half acceleration?

A: We are confident due to record bookings in CXone during Q2 and a general stabilization in our customer base. The healthy metrics across the board give us confidence in our continued execution. — Beth Gaspich, CFO

Q: Are you seeing bigger deals upfront or smaller deals with expansions over time? Has the motion of selling additional parts of the portfolio changed?

A: We are seeing bigger deals upfront and an increase in our win rate. AI plays a significant role in our strategy, helping us win cloud transformation deals and take market share from the competition. — Barak Eilam, CEO

Q: How far away are we from cloud revenue growth reaccelerating?

A: We expect the greatest sequential input in the fourth quarter due to seasonality. The distribution of our revenue looks similar to past years, with more significant growth expected in the back half of the year. — Beth Gaspich, CFO

Q: What are you hearing from customers about the desire to migrate within the base or net new customers?

A: Customers are no longer debating whether to move to the cloud; it's about how fast they can start the project and ramp up deployment. The desire to move to the cloud is driven by the need to benefit from AI. — Barak Eilam, CEO

Q: Can you give more details on how the bookings look this quarter versus last year?

A: Q2 bookings were extremely strong, with CXone bookings at an all-time high. This trend is continuing into Q3, with strong bookings across the board. — Barak Eilam, CEO

Q: How rapidly is the AI product improving, and what productivity improvements are customers experiencing?

A: The adoption of AI is happening faster than any other technology wave I've seen. Specific use cases like auto summary have seen rapid adoption, and enterprises are now adopting functional AI for customer service. — Barak Eilam, CEO

Q: Can you walk us through the CEO search process and what made Scott Russel the top candidate?

A: The Board conducted an extensive search with Spencer Stuart. Scott's vast experience in enterprise software, global experience, and cultural fit made him the top candidate. He will start on January 1. — Barak Eilam, CEO

Q: Are customers looking at your AI solution as better than others, driving CX platform adoption, or is AI an add-on?

A: It's a combination of both. Customers choose us for our superior platform and AI solutions. The mature understanding of enterprises is that a point solution of AI won't do the job; they need a comprehensive platform. — Barak Eilam, CEO

Q: Was there anything one-time driving the strong cash flow in Q2?

A: Our business generates strong cash flow, and we expect to generate over $700 million in free cash flow this year, nearly a 50% year-over-year increase. The distribution is not equally spread, with some payments coming in the first half. — Beth Gaspich, CFO

