Release Date: August 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Gross margin increased to 26% in Q2 2024, up from 19% in Q2 2023.

Gross profit rose by 26% or $1 million compared to Q2 2023.

Significant reduction in SG&A expenses by approximately $290,000 in Q2 and $1.5 million over the first half of the year.

Revenue increased to $19.1 million in Q2 2024, up $740,000 or approximately 4% from Q1 2024.

Cash position strengthened significantly, with cash and cash equivalents rising by 56% to $1.4 million at the end of Q2 2024.

Negative Points

Despite revenue growth, the company still faces competitive pressures in the market.

Operational expenses, although reduced, remain a significant portion of the company's budget.

The company is still in the process of meeting criteria for uplisting to a national exchange, indicating ongoing regulatory and financial hurdles.

Dependence on strategic partnerships, such as with Ingenico, which may pose risks if partnerships do not yield expected results.

Expansion plans into new markets like Europe and the US carry inherent risks and uncertainties.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you please tell us more about the fintech business, please?

A: Yes, absolutely. Our fintech business is rapidly growing and generating significant revenue. We provide payment processing solutions to various industries, including retail. A key partnership with Ingenico allows us to integrate their state-of-the-art handheld devices with our software for seamless payment processing. This includes credit card payments and other methods, enabling transactions to be authorized and processed efficiently. We are expanding this solution to additional currencies in Europe, the US, and even crypto. Additionally, our smart kiosks for quick service restaurants now include complete payment solutions, complementing our existing offerings and opening new business opportunities.

Q: What are the key achievements from the second quarter?

A: We made significant advancements in technology development, particularly in enhancing our AI engine for new use cases, such as managing restricted area access within large facilities. We also expanded our security operations by deploying upgraded technology in major medical centers in Ohio and Texas. Our IoT business continues to strengthen long-term customer relationships, especially with Fortune 100 companies. Additionally, we successfully uplisted to the OTCQB market, reflecting our financial stability and commitment to high corporate governance standards.

Q: How has OMNIQ's financial performance improved in Q2 2024?

A: Our gross margin increased to 26% from 19% in Q2 2023. Gross profit rose by 26% or $1 million compared to the same period last year. We also saw a significant reduction in SG&A expenses, dropping by approximately $290,000 in Q2 and by $1.5 million over the first half of the year. Our total operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024, were reduced by over $2 million, a 14% decrease compared to the same period in 2023. Additionally, our cash position strengthened significantly, with cash and cash equivalents rising by 56% to $1.4 million at the end of Q2.

Q: What is OMNIQ's forward-looking strategy?

A: Our strategy focuses on expanding the adoption of our new SaaS and fintech products among current customers, enhancing AI vision solutions, and offering comprehensive integrated product lines. We aim to deepen relationships with existing customers while broadening our market reach. Our partnership with Ingenico is a key example, integrating our AI-driven fintech software with their payment solutions. We are also expanding our AI capabilities to enhance security and operational efficiency at more customer locations.

Q: Can you elaborate on the strategic expansion in security operations?

A: We successfully deployed our upgraded technology in two major medical centers in Ohio and Texas. These deployments integrate our enhanced AI solution into critical security operations, reinforcing our position as a leader in intelligent security and access management. This strategic expansion not only increases customer satisfaction but also opens new revenue opportunities for OMNIQ.

