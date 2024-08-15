Rewalk Robotics Ltd (LFWD) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Revenue and Strategic Growth

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (LFWD) reports a 402% revenue increase and unveils new product launches driving future growth.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $6.7 million in Q2, an increase of 402% over Q2 2023.
  • ReWalk System Revenue: $3.1 million in Q2 2024, up 72% from Q2 2023.
  • AlterG Product Revenue: $3.6 million in Q2 2024, a sequential increase of $0.8 million from Q1 2024.
  • Gross Profit: $2.8 million (41.1% of revenue) GAAP; $3.1 million (46.9% of revenue) non-GAAP.
  • Operating Expenses: $7.2 million GAAP; $6.9 million non-GAAP.
  • Operating Loss: $4.4 million GAAP; $3.7 million non-GAAP.
  • Cash and Equivalents: $15.1 million with no debt.
  • Cash Usage: $5.6 million in Q2.
  • Accounts Receivable: $2.6 million in Medicare claims at the end of Q2.
  • Inventory Increase: $1.1 million in Q2.
  • Revenue Guidance: $28 million to $32 million for the full year 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Revenue grew to $6.7 million in Q2, marking a 402% increase over Q2 2023.
  • Record revenue with 20 ReWalk placements in the quarter.
  • Received over $600,000 of Medicare receivables, indicating improved payment flow.
  • Operating losses remained level year-over-year despite a larger commercial footprint.
  • New product launches, including the neo antigravity model and the seventh-generation ReWalk, are expected to drive future growth.

Negative Points

  • High interest rates and clinic consolidations impacted the pace of AlterG placements.
  • GAAP operating expenses increased to $7.2 million in Q2 2024 from $5.7 million in Q2 2023.
  • Cash usage in Q2 was $5.6 million, higher than expected.
  • Significant lead times for Medicare administrative contractors to set up and begin initial claims payments.
  • Inventory levels increased by $1.1 million due to supply chain concerns and preparation for new product launches.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Mike, you mentioned receiving $600,000 of receivables post-Q2. How long will it take for the remaining $2 million to be collected? Will it spill into 2025?
A: We expect the majority of the remaining receivables to be paid during the calendar year 2024, through Q3 and Q4.

Q: Regarding the AlterG business, how much of the growth is organic versus pent-up demand from the change of ownership?
A: This growth is entirely organic. Our field team has been actively working, and our backlog has increased significantly due to their efforts.

Q: How is the business progressing in Germany post-court case settlement? Are insurers responding positively?
A: Germany is having a good year, including Barmer, who was involved in the court case. We are seeing growth in both Germany and the United States.

Q: Gross margin was ahead of expectations. Were there any one-time impacts, or is this a straight improvement?
A: There were no one-time items. The improvement is due to higher volumes, particularly on the AlterG side, which allowed us to leverage production costs more effectively.

Q: Should we expect gross margin to continue improving through the year?
A: Yes, we expect gross margins to reach approximately 50% by Q4, driven by higher revenue and the launch of new products.

Q: What should we expect for R&D expenses now that the seventh-generation ReWalk and neo have been launched?
A: R&D expenses should be roughly flat or slightly down over the next couple of quarters relative to Q2 levels.

Q: Can you share more about the early reaction to the neo launch?
A: The reaction has been positive. We sold a model right on the floor at the trade show, and early results are resonating as intended.

Q: What are the enhancements in the seventh-generation ReWalk?
A: The new design includes user-requested features like multiple speeds, off-the-shelf battery systems, and data connectivity through a smartwatch, enhancing user experience and communication.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.