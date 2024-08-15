Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APPTF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Property Sale

Net income surged to $37.3 million, driven by increased property rental revenue and a significant property sale.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Property Rental Revenue: $23.5 million, a 2.5% increase from Q2 a year ago.
  • Cash NOI: $19.5 million, a 3.2% increase from Q2 a year ago.
  • Same-Property Cash NOI: $19.2 million, a 2.5% increase from Q2 a year ago.
  • FFO per Unit Diluted: Increased to $0.233 from $0.23.
  • Interest Expense and Other Financing Charges: $6.3 million, an increase of $0.4 million from Q2 a year ago.
  • G&A Expenses: Approximately $1.4 million, similar to last year.
  • Net Income: $37.3 million compared to $20.9 million in Q2 a year ago.
  • AFFO: Increased by 1.9% compared to Q2 a year ago.
  • Distributions Paid: $9.86 million or $0.201 per unit, representing an AFFO payout ratio of 86.3%.
  • Cap Rate: 6.68% at quarter end, up from 6.59% at 2023 year end.
  • Outstanding Debt: $528 million at quarter end with an effective weighted average interest rate of 4.31%.
  • Debt Fixed Rate Exposure: 95% of debt fixed through interest rate swaps and mortgages.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Property rental revenue increased by 2.5% compared to Q2 a year ago.
  • Cash NOI was up 3.2%, and same-property cash NOI increased by 2.5%.
  • FFO per unit diluted increased to $0.233 from $0.23.
  • Entered into an agreement to sell Kennedy Lands in Markham, Ontario for $54 million, representing a 79% premium above the IFRS value.
  • The transaction will result in an expected debt to GBV ratio of approximately 41.8%, down from 43.6% at the end of Q2.

Negative Points

  • Interest expense and other financing charges for the quarter increased by $0.4 million from Q2 a year ago.
  • FFO decreased by 0.5% compared to Q2 last year due to higher interest expense and a reduction in straight-line rent adjustment.
  • G&A expenses remained similar to last year at approximately $1.4 million.
  • The cap rate applicable to the portfolio increased to 6.68% from 6.59% at the end of 2023.
  • AFFO payout ratio was 86.3%, only slightly down from 87.4% in Q2 last year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Congrats on the Kennedy Lands and another good quarter. Based on your experience, what could be the incremental density upon rezoning, and how long would the rezoning process likely take?
A: Currently, the property is not zoned for high-density, but the market official plan is pushing for it. We don't have an exact projection, but densities are moving significantly upwards due to the housing crisis. The rezoning process could take two to six years, and we get paid on rezoning, not on building permits or completion.

Q: With $54 million of capital recycled, do you see more opportunities in the market that APR could potentially capture later this year or next year?
A: We believe this is fortuitous timing. Traditionally, we haven't done many deals at the end of the year, but discussions with the automotive industry sector indicate that the buy-sell gap is adjusting. We are optimistic about the next 6 to 18 months.

Q: There is a $9.5 million swap entered at a 5.4% rate. What rate are you seeing today in the market, and how do you plan to manage the $30 million of swaps coming due within the next 12 months?
A: Rates have dropped by about 30 basis points from that swap. We anticipate rates to continue moving downwards and will look to extend and get the best rates possible for the swaps coming due.

Q: As far as the sale goes, to what extent was this motivated by the opportunity coming up or the unattractive equity markets?
A: The equity markets are not at a place where we would do a raise, but we still had capacity for acquisitions. This sale was an opportunity to pull out some land value. It was fortuitous timing for an additional injection of capital, which we can use to drive AFFO per unit through acquisitions.

Q: Looking at the acquisition market, does declining interest rates make it more difficult to get current owners to sell?
A: Declining rates might make it easier for owners to hold onto their properties, but as debt rolls over at higher rates than a few years ago, and with inventory going up, we believe there will be more opportunities now than when rates were at incredibly low levels.

Q: Did the announcement of the Kennedy Lands sale prompt any discussions with other tenants?
A: It depends more on what's happening in specific regions and with specific businesses. As properties and cities mature, we may capture underlying value by working with tenants, but it's not driven by a press release.

Q: Are you having discussions with any other tenants on similar transactions?
A: We don't discuss anything until we announce it, but we are always looking at potential opportunities.

Q: With some leases starting to roll in '26, do you think we might see more deals like the Kennedy Lands transaction?
A: We don't have conclusive answers yet, but we are always evaluating opportunities. The Kennedy Lands transaction was an example of capturing value by working with our tenants.

Q: What is your current balance sheet capacity for acquisitions?
A: Our capacity is significant. The Kennedy Roads property was unencumbered, so this sale provided pure cash to the bottom line. It's more about the availability of properties and groups we want to work with.

Q: What is the target leverage you aim for?
A: We are comfortable at a 50% to low-50%s level. This allows us to drive AFFO growth per unit while maintaining a healthy balance sheet.

Q: When does the lease expire on the Kennedy Lands property, and was the lease term a factor in deciding to go for rezoning?
A: The property has a midterm lease with significant renewal options. The decision to go for rezoning was based on the opportunity to capture value for our unit holders, not just the lease term.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.