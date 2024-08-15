Release Date: August 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

SuperCom Ltd (SPCB, Financial) achieved a record-breaking high quarterly net income of $2.2 million, reflecting a $3.3 million year-over-year improvement.

Cash flows from operating activities increased by $5.3 million to positive $2 million this quarter year-over-year.

EBITDA increased by 83% year-over-year to $1.6 million this quarter.

Successfully integrated the PureOne solution into multiple new markets, reflecting continued commitment to innovation.

Gross margin improved by 20.4 percentage points to 49.6% year-over-year.

Negative Points

SuperCom Ltd (SPCB) has a significant long-term debt of approximately $29 million, with $18 million owed to Fortress.

The company has not provided specific guidance for future quarters due to the variable nature of project deployments.

Operating expenses increased, balancing the increase in gross profit, primarily aimed at supporting future growth.

The US market remains largely untapped for SuperCom Ltd (SPCB), requiring further investment in sales and marketing.

There are fluctuations in operating cash flow depending on project deployments, making it hard to predict full-year outcomes.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Congrats on the strong quarter. What investments are you making in the US market, particularly in sales and marketing?

A: We are expanding our sales team, including quota-carrying salespeople and support staff. This expansion is gradual to ensure effective resource utilization and sales growth. We have added more people to the sales team in Q3 and plan further additions by year-end to support future growth.

Q: What is the status and due dates of your long-term debt?

A: Our senior debt from Fortress, approximately $18 million, is due at the end of 2025. We have extended this maturity date several times and expect to extend it further. The subordinate debt is required to be paid after the senior debt.

Q: Can you discuss your strategy for managing the debt balance, including potential debt-to-equity swaps?

A: We have negotiated some debt-to-equity exchanges at premium prices, up to 100% premium to market, which reduces our debt balance without using operating cash. We expect more opportunities for such exchanges and anticipate extending the maturity to 2028.

Q: Do you expect to generate positive operating cash flow for the full year 2024?

A: While we had a strong quarter with $2 million in positive operating cash flow, fluctuations depend on customer deployments. Although it's hard to predict the entire year's outcome, the trend over the past three years has been very positive.

Q: How should investors think about the revenue trajectory for the second half of the year?

A: We are not providing specific guidance due to the variable nature of project deployments. However, our historical growth trends and current customer engagements suggest potential for continued growth.

Q: How long does it take for new US sales personnel to become productive?

A: Typically, it takes six to nine months for new salespeople to become productive. However, our experienced sales team members often make an impact within a few months. Large government projects can take 6 to 18 months, but smaller, fragmented projects and reseller engagements can yield quicker results.

Q: What interest rate do you pay on your debt?

A: The interest rate fluctuates based on EBITDA levels but is generally LIBOR plus certain percentage points.

Q: Can you elaborate on the recent $11 million in new orders from European clients?

A: We have secured significant new contracts in Europe, including a $33 million national electronic monitoring project in Romania. These contracts reflect our strong market position and the effectiveness of our PureSecurity suite.

Q: What are your plans for expanding into the US market?

A: We are focused on expanding our presence in the US, leveraging our PureOne solution. We have secured wins in multiple states and are actively pursuing new opportunities. Our strategic sales team and new wins are driving increased activity and growth.

Q: How do you plan to enhance your US growth through strategic acquisitions?

A: We are monitoring the market for potential acquisitions of local electronic monitoring service providers. These acquisitions can expand our market presence and provide vertical integration synergies, similar to our successful acquisition of LCA in 2016.

