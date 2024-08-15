Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Margins Amid Weaker Demand

AIT reports robust gross and EBITDA margins despite a decline in organic sales and muted market demand.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Consolidated sales increased 0.2% year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: Gross margin of 30.7%, up 146 basis points from the prior year.
  • EBITDA Margin: EBITDA margin of 13.2%, up 113 basis points year-over-year.
  • Net Income: Free cash flow totaled $111.7 million, 108% of net income.
  • Organic Sales: Declined 2% year-over-year on an organic daily basis.
  • Service Center Segment Sales: Decreased 0.7% year-over-year on an organic daily basis.
  • Engineered Solutions Segment Sales: Decreased 4.6% year-over-year on an organic daily basis.
  • Cash on Hand: Approximately $461 million.
  • Share Repurchases: Repurchased approximately 235,000 shares for $44.5 million in the quarter.
  • Fiscal 2025 Guidance: EPS range of $9.20 to $9.95, total sales down 2.5% to up 2.5%, and EBITDA margins of 12.1% to 12.3%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT, Financial) delivered double-digit earnings growth in the fourth quarter despite weaker end market demand.
  • Gross margins approached 31% and EBITDA margins exceeded 13% for the first time.
  • The company saw benefits from strong channel execution and favorable mix across its Engineered Solutions segment.
  • AIT expanded gross margins by nearly 70 basis points and EBITDA margins by approximately 50 basis points for the full year.
  • The company generated record free cash flow of $346.5 million for fiscal 2024, up 9% from the prior year.

Negative Points

  • Organic daily sales declined 2% year-over-year in the fourth quarter.
  • Sales within the Engineered Solutions segment declined 4.6% on an organic daily basis.
  • Muted demand trends have sustained into early fiscal 2025, with organic sales through mid-August trending down mid-single digits.
  • Sales were softer across the local account base and within the consumables MSS business.
  • The company expects ongoing moderation in broader market demand through the first half of fiscal 2025.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the expectations for the macro outlook embedded in your guidance?
A: At the midpoint, we assume first-half declines by mid-single digits organically and second-half increases by low single digits organically. Market assumptions include mid-single-digit declines at the low end and low single-digit declines at the high end of our guidance. - Neil Schrimsher, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Q: How resilient can Engineered Solutions margins be given the muted growth outlook?
A: We expect gross margins could be down sequentially from the fourth quarter due to mix and potentially lower sales in Engineered Solutions. However, the ongoing evolution towards more value-add continues to improve the margin profile. - Neil Schrimsher, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director and David Wells, Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Treasurer

Q: How much of the margin performance was due to discrete actions versus pulling back on discretionary costs?
A: The fourth quarter performance shows the resiliency of our model, with adjustments in variable costs like incentives, temps, and overtime. About 30% of our cost stack is variable, which contributed to the margin performance. - Neil Schrimsher, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Q: Can you quantify how many reshoring and recapitalization projects are high-level conceptual versus shovel-ready?
A: Industrial manufacturing capacity has been expanding, indicating ongoing high activity. Customers are currently tightening belts due to economic uncertainty but are optimistic about activity picking up in the calendar year's first half. - Neil Schrimsher, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Q: What is the margin profile of the recent acquisitions, TMS and Stanley Proctor?
A: The margin profile of these acquisitions is similar to our existing operations. - David Wells, Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Treasurer

Q: What are the expectations for fiscal 2025 guidance?
A: We are establishing EPS guidance in the range of $9.20 to $9.95, with total sales down 2.5% to up 2.5%, and EBITDA margins of 12.1% to 12.3%. The outlook considers sales trends through mid-August, economic uncertainty, and strategic growth investments. - David Wells, Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Treasurer

Q: How do you see the demand backdrop evolving in fiscal 2025?
A: We expect near-term slowness but are positioning for a potential reacceleration in US industrial production and easing interest rates. We are optimistic about demand picking up in the second half of the fiscal year. - Neil Schrimsher, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Q: What are the key drivers for the Service Center segment's performance?
A: The segment showed outperformance relative to broader market indicators, with ongoing growth across larger national accounts and fluid power aftermarket sales. Digital channels also contributed to incremental growth. - Neil Schrimsher, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Q: What are the expectations for the Engineered Solutions segment?
A: We expect the off-highway market to remain muted for another quarter but are constructive on the growth trajectory due to our leading market position and capabilities. The segment's margin performance highlights positive long-term tailwinds. - Neil Schrimsher, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Q: How do you plan to deploy capital in fiscal 2025?
A: M&A remains a top priority, with an active pipeline. We also see scope for share repurchases and are focused on growing our ordinary dividend. Our balance sheet and cash generation provide significant flexibility for capital deployment. - Neil Schrimsher, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.