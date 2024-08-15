LSI Industries Inc (LYTS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Sales Growth and Strategic Investments

LSI Industries Inc (LYTS) reports a 4% increase in Q4 sales and significant progress in strategic initiatives.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Q4 Sales: Increased 4% to $129 million.
  • Full Year Sales: Finished at $470 million.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Q4): $0.24.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Full Year): $0.95 compared to $0.99 for fiscal '23.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (Q4): $14 million or 10.9% of sales.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (Full Year): $51.4 million, with a margin rate increase of 60 basis points to 11%.
  • Free Cash Flow (Q4): $10 million.
  • Free Cash Flow (Full Year): Exceeded $38 million.
  • Net Debt: Reduced to $50 million with a net debt to TTM adjusted EBITDA ratio of one times.
  • Lighting Segment Operating Income: Increased 5% with a 200 basis point improvement in gross margin rate on 4% lower sales.
  • Display Solutions Group Sales (Q4): Up 22% versus prior year.
  • Print and Digital Graphic Business Sales (Q4): Up 9%.
  • Capital Investment (Full Year): More than double the annual spend for the last several years.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Sales increased by 4% in Q4 compared to the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024 was up 11%, with a 60 basis point improvement.
  • Free cash flow for the year exceeded $38 million.
  • Introduction of new environmentally friendly refrigeration solutions using R290.
  • Strong backlog and momentum in the Display Solutions Group, with Q4 sales up 22% versus the prior year.

Negative Points

  • Grocery store vertical experienced steady market headwinds throughout the year.
  • Lighting sales saw a small drop in 2024.
  • Adjusted earnings per share for the fiscal year were $0.95, down from $0.99 in fiscal '23.
  • Comparable sales were below the prior year due to disruptions in the grocery vertical.
  • Integration of EMI Industries, while progressing well, presents a challenge in aligning margins with LSI's performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you give an update on the larger projects in the C-store refueling market?
A: (James Clark, CEO) We have been awarded several multiyear projects involving thousands of locations. These projects will continue well into 2026. The backlog looks very healthy.

Q: Can you discuss the potential of the R290 refrigeration business and the competitive landscape?
A: (James Clark, CEO) We believe we are ahead of the curve with our R290 units. Initial shipments started in Q4, and we expect this segment to exceed the pace of our standard refrigeration units. The grocery market's potential merger may impact demand, but we anticipate a robust year once resolved.

Q: How is the integration of EMI Industries progressing, and what are your margin improvement goals?
A: (James Clark, CEO) The integration is going well, and we are pleased with the progress. We aim to improve EMI's margins within 18 months, leveraging our operational discipline and procurement strategies.

Q: What is the timeline for margin improvements at EMI Industries?
A: (James Clark, CEO) We aim to achieve margin improvements within 18 months, with an internal goal to accomplish this within a year. The focus is on integrating our operational discipline without burdening EMI's team.

Q: How do you expect SG&A costs to change over the next two years?
A: (James Clark, CEO) We anticipate minimal impact on SG&A costs overall, though there may be some quarter-to-quarter lumpiness as we make investments to accelerate growth.

Q: Are the margin improvements in the lighting segment primarily due to higher prices?
A: (James Clark, CEO) While pricing discipline is crucial, we also focus on manufacturing and operational efficiencies. We believe there is still room for margin expansion through these efforts.

Q: Can you provide more details on the book-to-bill improvement in the grocery vertical?
A: (James Clark, CEO) Orders increased for the first time in five quarters, indicating a potential resumption of purchasing in the grocery market. This positive activity has continued through July and August.

Q: Has the pace of new product introductions accelerated, and how does this impact gross margins?
A: (James Clark, CEO) We consistently introduce 20-25 new products annually, which has led to a 30% vitality rate. These new products contribute to margin improvements by offering higher value and operational efficiencies.

Q: How do you see the M&A pipeline, and what are your criteria for potential acquisitions?
A: (James Clark, CEO) The M&A environment is the best we've seen, with more grounded conversations and a focus on cultural fit. We prioritize long-term partnerships over quick deals to ensure successful integration and growth.

Q: Are you prepared for a potential surge in demand if the grocery merger is resolved?
A: (James Clark, CEO) We have made investments in new facilities and capacity to meet future demand. We are confident in our ability to handle increased demand and achieve our long-term goals.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.