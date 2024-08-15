Release Date: August 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Sales increased by 4% in Q4 compared to the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024 was up 11%, with a 60 basis point improvement.

Free cash flow for the year exceeded $38 million.

Introduction of new environmentally friendly refrigeration solutions using R290.

Strong backlog and momentum in the Display Solutions Group, with Q4 sales up 22% versus the prior year.

Negative Points

Grocery store vertical experienced steady market headwinds throughout the year.

Lighting sales saw a small drop in 2024.

Adjusted earnings per share for the fiscal year were $0.95, down from $0.99 in fiscal '23.

Comparable sales were below the prior year due to disruptions in the grocery vertical.

Integration of EMI Industries, while progressing well, presents a challenge in aligning margins with LSI's performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you give an update on the larger projects in the C-store refueling market?

A: (James Clark, CEO) We have been awarded several multiyear projects involving thousands of locations. These projects will continue well into 2026. The backlog looks very healthy.

Q: Can you discuss the potential of the R290 refrigeration business and the competitive landscape?

A: (James Clark, CEO) We believe we are ahead of the curve with our R290 units. Initial shipments started in Q4, and we expect this segment to exceed the pace of our standard refrigeration units. The grocery market's potential merger may impact demand, but we anticipate a robust year once resolved.

Q: How is the integration of EMI Industries progressing, and what are your margin improvement goals?

A: (James Clark, CEO) The integration is going well, and we are pleased with the progress. We aim to improve EMI's margins within 18 months, leveraging our operational discipline and procurement strategies.

Q: What is the timeline for margin improvements at EMI Industries?

A: (James Clark, CEO) We aim to achieve margin improvements within 18 months, with an internal goal to accomplish this within a year. The focus is on integrating our operational discipline without burdening EMI's team.

Q: How do you expect SG&A costs to change over the next two years?

A: (James Clark, CEO) We anticipate minimal impact on SG&A costs overall, though there may be some quarter-to-quarter lumpiness as we make investments to accelerate growth.

Q: Are the margin improvements in the lighting segment primarily due to higher prices?

A: (James Clark, CEO) While pricing discipline is crucial, we also focus on manufacturing and operational efficiencies. We believe there is still room for margin expansion through these efforts.

Q: Can you provide more details on the book-to-bill improvement in the grocery vertical?

A: (James Clark, CEO) Orders increased for the first time in five quarters, indicating a potential resumption of purchasing in the grocery market. This positive activity has continued through July and August.

Q: Has the pace of new product introductions accelerated, and how does this impact gross margins?

A: (James Clark, CEO) We consistently introduce 20-25 new products annually, which has led to a 30% vitality rate. These new products contribute to margin improvements by offering higher value and operational efficiencies.

Q: How do you see the M&A pipeline, and what are your criteria for potential acquisitions?

A: (James Clark, CEO) The M&A environment is the best we've seen, with more grounded conversations and a focus on cultural fit. We prioritize long-term partnerships over quick deals to ensure successful integration and growth.

Q: Are you prepared for a potential surge in demand if the grocery merger is resolved?

A: (James Clark, CEO) We have made investments in new facilities and capacity to meet future demand. We are confident in our ability to handle increased demand and achieve our long-term goals.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.