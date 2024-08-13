Release Date: August 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP, Financial) reported strong sequential earnings improvement in Q2 2024, with income from operations rising to $5 million from $1.4 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The Air and Liquid Systems segment achieved record revenue and bookings, driven by increased shipments of custom air handling units and strong demand in the pharmaceutical and US Navy markets.

The company has completed the installation of new equipment in its Buffalo pumps facility, which is expected to raise manufacturing capacity and increase efficiencies.

Net income for Q2 2024 was $2 million, or $0.1 per diluted share, compared to $1 million, or $0.02 per share, in Q2 2023.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP) has reduced its selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales, from 13.1% in Q2 2023 to 12.2% in Q2 2024, primarily due to lower commissions and professional services.

Negative Points

The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment saw a slight decrease in net sales, from $77.6 million in Q2 2023 to $75.7 million in Q2 2024, primarily due to lower Castrol shipments.

The company's backlog decreased by approximately $16.1 million from December 31, 2023, due to the timing of 2025 orders from some customers.

Interest expense increased by $0.8 million compared to the prior year, primarily due to higher equipment financing debt and higher average interest rates.

The European steel market continues to face pricing and volume pressures, with lower utilization levels among producers.

The company anticipates a weaker performance in Q3 2024 for the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment due to scheduled shutdown periods for European and US operations.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights from Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: How do you feel about the third quarter and continuing the strong sequential improvement seen in Q2?

A: The third quarter is typically weaker due to shutdown periods for our European assets and a smaller shutdown in the US. However, the underlying business fundamentals and efficiency improvements are expected to continue throughout the year. - J. Brett McBrayer, CEO

Q: Were there any extraordinary items in the second quarter results?

A: No, there were no extraordinary items in the second quarter. The results reflect the efficiency from new equipment and strong order books. - J. Brett McBrayer, CEO

Q: Can you achieve better than a 7% operating margin in the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment?

A: Yes, as volumes increase, the operating margin is expected to improve due to the high percentage of fixed costs. - Sam Lyon, President, Union Electric Steel Corporation

Q: How long will it take to roll off the older, lower-margin orders in the Air and Liquid Systems segment?

A: The majority of the lower-margin orders are expected to be completed in the second half of this year. - David Anderson, President, Air & Liquid Systems Corporation

Q: How has order intake been in the third quarter so far?

A: Order intake remains strong, particularly in the pharmaceutical and US Navy markets. - David Anderson, President, Air & Liquid Systems Corporation

Q: What caused the change in availability from $20.5 million at June 30 to $27.2 million on July 9?

A: The change was due to better receipts and catching up on past dues, reflecting fluctuations in working capital. - Mike McAuley, CFO

Q: Are there opportunities to reduce SG&A expenses?

A: Yes, we have reduced agent network fees and are always looking for ways to manage SG&A expenses. - Sam Lyon, President, Union Electric Steel Corporation and David Anderson, President, Air & Liquid Systems Corporation

Q: What is the plan for debt reduction going forward?

A: We plan to manage debt by financing more working capital and CapEx internally as profitability grows, and by addressing maturing industrial revenue bonds. - Mike McAuley, CFO

Q: Does the new equipment enable entry into new markets?

A: The new equipment allows us to expand in existing markets, particularly nonresidential markets, but not necessarily enter new ones. - Sam Lyon, President, Union Electric Steel Corporation and David Anderson, President, Air & Liquid Systems Corporation

Q: What is the outlook for the Navy business?

A: The Navy business has a long-term plan to increase the fleet size, with orders spanning new ship builds and aftermarket parts, indicating a strong and sustained demand. - David Anderson, President, Air & Liquid Systems Corporation

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.